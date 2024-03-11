Liverpool talent now in line for bumper Anfield contract

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is in line for a new contract at Anfield after impressing in the first team in recent months. The 21-year-old has featured in key games this season and is now set to be rewarded with a bumper new deal. Quansah, who has been with Liverpool since he was five, has demonstrated his potential and could secure a key role at the club. Talks for new contracts with other players, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, are also underway as Liverpool look to secure their future. With Quansah earning praise from teammates like Virgil van Dijk, it seems like the young defender has a bright future ahead of him.

Read more