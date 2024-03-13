Liverpool loanee doomed to relegation after he ‘defended poorly’ in 8-1 defeat

Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg is set to return to the Premier League giants this summer after his loan spell at Mainz, which saw the team suffer a crushing 8-1 defeat to Bayern Munich. Despite recent successes against Bayern, Mainz could not stop the onslaught, with Harry Kane scoring a hat-trick. Van den Berg, who has been praised for his recent performances, faced a tough challenge in trying to contain Kane. Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner criticized the team’s poor defense after the match. With Mainz facing relegation, Van den Berg, who is considering his options for next season, may have a difficult decision to make.

Read more