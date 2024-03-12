Liverpool and Manchester City battling for playmaker likened to Messi as new threat emerges

Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window, but they are now facing competition from Bayern Munich. Sources have revealed that Bayern Munich are keen on acquiring Wirtz from their Bundesliga rivals. Liverpool and Manchester City have been in contact with Wirtz’s representatives, but Bayern Munich’s interest poses a significant threat to their chances of signing the 20-year-old. Bayern’s plan is to pair Wirtz with Jamal Musiala in their attack, creating a formidable duo for the future. Despite Bayer Leverkusen hoping that Wirtz will stay for another season, it seems likely that a deal to take him away from the club will be agreed. Wirtz has impressed this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 17 assists in 34 matches. Bayer head coach Xavi Alonso has compared Wirtz to Lionel Messi, praising his ability to make smart and efficient plays on the field. Liverpool and Manchester City are now in a battle with Bayern Munich for the talented playmaker.

Read more