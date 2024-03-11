‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’ takes over Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a post-Oscars show full of energy and personality

Following the excitement of the 96th Academy Awards, “LIVE with Kelly and Mark” took over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for a special Oscars show. Fans lined up overnight to catch the energetic and personality-filled show, which included discussions about the night’s winners, red carpet fashion, and funny moments from the ceremony. The couple also spoke with some of the winners right after they received their Oscars. The show featured guests like “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer and comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, as well as a musical performance from Andy Grammer. Despite the busy Oscars schedule, Kelly and Mark shared that their favorite post-show activity was getting In-n-Out burgers.

