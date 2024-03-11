Little People’s Matt Roloff reveals he’s ‘fine-tuning’ $4m Oregon home as he shares rare look inside new mansion

Matt Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, is putting the finishing touches on his new mansion at his Oregon pumpkin farm. The $4 million abode features stunning views, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a massive fireplace. Fans on Instagram have praised his vision and the epic look of the house. Despite some negative comments about the show’s recent season, Matt defended his family and the long-running series. He moved into the dream home with his fiancée Caryn Chandler in December and is now focused on selling the remaining part of his farm. Matt’s ongoing feud with his sons over the sale of the land has caused tension within the family. He recently transferred parcels of land into a trust and is still attempting to sell the farm. Meanwhile, the completion of his dream home marks a new chapter for Matt and his family.

