Lindbergh baby kidnapping was a hoax and DNA will prove he volunteered for son’s organs to be removed, author says

The kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh’s baby has been a high-profile crime with new theories emerging challenging the original narrative. A recent book portrays Lindbergh as a disturbed eugenicist who may have facilitated the kidnapping of his own son for human experimentation. The kidnapping of Charles Lindbergh Jr. in 1932, the subsequent search for the baby, and the trial and execution of Richard Hauptmann for the crime are all well-known aspects of the case. Retired judge Lise Pearlman has delved into the case and believes Lindbergh may have been involved in the kidnapping based on new evidence. A modern medical examiner has raised doubts about the original conclusions regarding Charles Jr.’s death. DNA evidence that could potentially prove Hauptmann’s innocence is being pursued, but whether this would implicate Lindbergh remains uncertain. Pearlman’s book on the case presents all the evidence for readers to judge for themselves.

