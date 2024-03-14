Limited Time: Play No Man’s Sky for Free on Nintendo Switch

Hello Games is actively promoting No Man’s Sky and its latest massive update, Omega, by offering free play periods to players on various platforms. The latest promotion is exclusive to Nintendo Switch users, allowing them to experience the Omega Expedition until March 18th.

Announced on the official Nintendo account, the Omega Expedition in No Man’s Sky offers players a new community expedition that challenges them with various space exploration mechanics. Players can explore, build, fight, and unravel a mystery that spans the past and present.

In addition to the new expedition, Hello Games has made general improvements to the game, including items that enhance exploration in the universe. These updates build upon the many improvements made to No Man’s Sky over the years, adding to the overall adventure.

Overall, this promotion offers Nintendo Switch users a chance to experience the full scope of No Man’s Sky and its latest updates. For those interested in space exploration games, this is a great opportunity to dive into the immersive world of No Man’s Sky.