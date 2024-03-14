Limited Time Offer: PS5 Slim with Disc Drive Price Drop Until March 31

Get a PlayStation 5 Slim with a disc drive at an irresistible price (75 euros below its original RRP) at the GAME store chain, but only until March 31st.

Are you looking to buy a PS5? Sony’s next-gen console has been on the market for over three years, but for a few months now, it’s available with a new model (Slim), both with a disc drive and digital-only.

It’s the perfect time to get the PS5 and enjoy a great lineup of games, from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Final Fantasy VII Rebirth to the addictive Helldivers 2.

You’re in luck, because GAME has introduced a tempting limited-time offer, which can be taken advantage of on their official website and physical stores until March 31st.

The offer focuses on the disc drive model of the PlayStation 5 Slim, whose original RRP is 549.99 euros in stores.

Only until March 31st at GAME, you can get the PS5 Slim for 75 euros less, as insider billbill-kun has revealed. The offer is only available for Europe.

But that’s not all, because not only will you be getting a new console, as the offer includes a juicy discount for an exclusive Sony console game.

PS5 Slim reduces its price with this GAME offer