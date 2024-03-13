Limited Time Offer: Get Starfield Space RPG for 47 Euros on Steam

It has been over six months since the release of Starfield, a space RPG developed by Bethesda. Despite this, there are still many players who have not had the opportunity to dive into the game. Starfield offers a vast universe to explore in outer space, requiring players to dedicate many hours to fully experience everything it has to offer. While the game is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass, some users prefer to purchase it and invest the necessary time to complete the main storyline and additional content.

The initial price of Starfield may have been a barrier for some players, but now there is a limited-time sale on Steam. This discount will end at 7:00 p.m. on March 14, 2024, making it the lowest price in the game’s history, as shown on Steam DB.

Bethesda has created a completely new IP with Starfield, their first in over 25 years. This science fiction title allows players to visit countless planets, interact with various factions, and battle alien creatures. The freedom to explore is vast, and Bethesda’s signature role-playing elements shine through, allowing players to shape their own story and destiny in the galaxy.

Upcoming updates for Starfield promise to enhance the overall experience, with recent additions like FSR 3 increasing FPS for players. A major update with over 124 improvements was released recently, with more updates planned for the future. Additionally, there are rumors of a major expansion called Shattered Space arriving in the near future.

Overall, Starfield offers a unique and immersive experience for players who are willing to embark on this sci-fi adventure. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore the depths of outer space and shape your own destiny in the vast universe of Starfield.