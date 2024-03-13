Limited-stock NYC rental market became even more scarce in February: report

The latest data from StreetEasy’s February Market Report shows a decline in the number of rental apartments available in New York City for the first time since 2022. The citywide median asking rent has increased, with Brooklyn and Queens seeing the most significant rises. Manhattan, on the other hand, saw a decrease in median rent. The lack of inventory is attributed to high upfront costs like broker’s fees, making it less likely for New Yorkers to move apartments. Popular neighborhoods like Long Island City and Brooklyn Heights saw significant rent increases. Despite the challenging rental market, the rate of growth has slowed compared to last year. The full report is available on StreetEasy’s website.

