Limited Physical Edition for PS5 and Xbox with a Catch

High on Life: Limited Run Games releases physical edition for PS5 and Xbox

Released almost silently at the end of December 2022, when everyone thought everything was already settled. And suddenly, High on Life becomes the biggest third-party success in the history of Xbox Game Pass (probably, until Palworld a year and a bit later).

High on Life, from Squanch Games, was exclusive to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC for a few months, after which it was released on PS5 and PS4.

And now, fans of this first-person shooter and adventure metroidvania game, with a humor so characteristic of Justin Roiland (for better and for worse) will be released in physical format, thanks to Limited Run Games.

The good news is that it will have versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X (compatible with Xbox One), and there will be standard editions at $49.99 and collector’s editions at $99.99.

Furthermore, pre-orders are already open on the Limited Run Games website. The downside… well, it’s the usual if you’re familiar with Limited Run Games (who also handled the physical version of Pentiment).

In short: arm yourself with patience, because pre-orders are open until March 30, and then they will proceed to manufacture the reserved copies… and between making them and shipping them from the United States, with high shipping costs, they won’t arrive until August 2024, at the earliest.

Inside the High on Life collector’s editions

For fans of the game, who probably played it a year ago on Game Pass, but who want to have it on their shelf, they can enjoy a collector’s edition full of extras, all packed in a box as surreal as the game itself.

This includes a soundtrack disc, a 48-page art book, a Moplet stress ball, a Knifey keychain, a sheet of stickers, and a poster.

High on Life is available on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and pre-orders for the physical edition are on sale (for reservation) at Limited Run Games.