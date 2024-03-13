Letter proves state knew of students restraint & safety violations 3 years before Ivy Ridge closed despite DA’s denials

State officials raised concerns about the health, safety, and restraining of students at the Academy of Ivy Ridge three years before the troubled teen school closed. A letter from the New York State Education Department in 2006 addressed to Ivy Ridge’s Director shows concerns about deficiencies in academics, health, and safety. Despite this, District Attorney Gary Pasqua claimed there were no reports of abuse until a recent Netflix documentary. Former students have criticized the lack of action from the state to address issues at the school earlier. Pasqua confirmed an investigation into abuse allegations and urged former students to come forward. Ex-Ivy Ridge staff members, including Jason Finlinson and Amy Ritchie, have faced consequences following the documentary’s release. Lawmakers are calling for a comprehensive investigation into the abuse allegations at Ivy Ridge to hold those responsible accountable and ensure the well-being of individuals affected.

