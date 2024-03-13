Lenny Kravitz gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, joined by daughter Zoe, Denzel Washington

Lenny Kravitz, the musician, actor, and fashion icon, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Known for winning four Grammy awards and releasing 11 albums, Kravitz reminisced about his teenage days walking down Hollywood Boulevard. Joined by his daughter, Zoe Kravitz, and actor Denzel Washington, he expressed gratitude for the support of his fans and the opportunity to make the music he loves. Kravitz’s hits include “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” and “Fly Away,” and he has also appeared in the “Hunger Games” films. Thanking his fans, he emphasized that the star belongs to all of them, not just him.

Read more