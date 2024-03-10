LEGO Announces New Mario Kart Set for Mario Day

On March 10, Nintendo celebrates Mario’s Day, and this year the LEGO Mario universe is expanding with new collections. Three new sets from the LEGO Mario universe are set to be released throughout the year, with a special Mario Kart pack planned for next year. While no images of the Mario Kart set have been revealed yet, designs for other sets have been shown.

One of the sets is the Bowser Express Train, inspired by a level from Super Mario 3D World. This set features Bowser’s face on the front, three carriages, and two train stations representing Peach’s Castle and Bowser’s Castle. Another set is King Boo’s Haunted Mansion, where Luigi must defeat Boos to unlock keys leading to other rooms. The third set is the Battle with Roy in Peach’s Castle, where Princess Peach, Mario, and Toad must avoid destruction by Roy and his Chomp Chains.

Exciting news for fans of LEGO and Mario, as these new sets offer unique and fun ways to experience the iconic characters and locations from the Mario universe. Stay tuned for more updates on the LEGO Mario collections and get ready to add these new sets to your collection.

