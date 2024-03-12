League-winning manager told to choose Brighton over Liverpool if De Zerbi goes

Former Groningen, NAC Breda, and Go Ahead Eagles coach Robert Maaskant believes that Feyenoord’s Eredivisie-winning manager Arne Slot would be better off moving to Brighton and Hove Albion rather than Liverpool as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp. Maaskant sees Brighton as a ‘stepping stone’ club that would benefit Slot as he looks to climb the footballing ladder. Slot, who recently guided Feyenoord to their first league title in six years, has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but Maaskant thinks a club like Brighton would be a better fit for him. Liverpool, on the other hand, is reportedly considering Xabi Alonso as Klopp’s potential successor. The club also confirmed the return of Michael Edwards as their new CEO of Football, who will play a key role in hiring Klopp’s replacement. Maaskant believes that Slot could potentially replace Roberto de Zerbi at Brighton, who has earned admiration for his attractive style of play. Liverpool is preparing for Klopp’s departure and considering their options for his replacement.

Read more