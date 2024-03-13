Lauren Boebert won’t seek Ken Buck’s seat in special election, says would ‘further imperil’ narrow GOP House majority

Right-wing Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado has announced that she will not be running in the upcoming special election to replace fellow Republican Ken Buck, who is resigning from Congress. Despite previously campaigning for Buck’s seat, Boebert cited concern over the slim Republican majority in the House and accused the special election of being called to rig the outcome. Once Buck’s resignation takes effect, House Republicans will hold a 218-213 majority, with four vacancies left to be filled by special elections. The special elections are not expected to change party control before the general election in November.

