Latest rumors, signings and news

With the start of the NFL offseason, the legal tampering period begins on Monday at noon, leading up to the official signing period on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Reports of player deals will start emerging on Monday, with some big names like Saquon Barkley, Kirk Cousins, and Xavier McKinney potentially moving teams. The 2024 free-agent class is being ranked as one of the best yet, making this offseason one to watch. Stay updated on all the latest signings, rumors, and news with live coverage from the Post.

