Latest PS5 Firmware Update Brings DualSense Improvements – What’s New in Version 9.0

PS5 firmware updates are becoming a common occurrence, but each new release still brings exciting news. Sony has recently rolled out the firmware version 9.00 for the PS5, which includes some features that were previously only available in beta versions in other countries.

Earlier this year, Sony announced a beta version of the firmware that included enhancements for the DualSense controller, such as AI noise cancellation for the microphone. Now, with the official release of firmware 9.00, users can enjoy these new features in full.

One of the key improvements in this update is the enhanced audio quality in the DualSense controller’s microphone input. Thanks to a new AI-powered noise suppression feature, background noise is significantly reduced, providing a clearer communication experience. Additionally, the speakers on the DualSense controller can now operate at a higher volume, enhancing the overall audio experience for players.

Apart from the controller enhancements, firmware 9.00 also introduces tweaks for the console itself. Users can now adjust the indicator brightness when the console is switched on, adding a new layer of customization to the hardware settings. This adjustment can be made in the “Sound and Light” section of the settings menu.

Furthermore, the update includes new features for Groups and screen sharing, allowing viewers to interact with the host’s game using pointers, emoji reactions, and pings to indicate specific locations on the screen. These additions aim to improve the viewing experience and player interaction during shared gameplay sessions.

With these latest additions and improvements, Sony continues to enhance the gaming and entertainment experience on the PlayStation 5. The update is now available for download, with a file size of 1.87 GB.

Overall, the firmware update 9.00 brings significant enhancements to the PS5, further solidifying its position as a premier gaming and entertainment platform.

In conclusion, the PS5 firmware update 9.00 is a significant step forward in enhancing the gaming and entertainment experience for users. With new features and improvements, Sony continues to deliver on its promise of a cutting-edge gaming console.