LaGuardia Airport named best airport of its size, survey finds – NBC New York

LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, has transformed from being a laughing stock to being ranked as the best airport of its size in the U.S. after a multibillion-dollar makeover. Better lighting, wider concourses, and high ceilings have improved the airport’s reputation, leaving behind its days as a punchline for late-night shows. While not perfect, with scrapped plans for an air train and flooding in heavy rains, LaGuardia’s turnaround has surprised many, with some passengers now preferring it over JFK Airport. The Port Authority has invested $19 billion to renovate JFK Airport, with phase one expected to open in 2026.

Read more