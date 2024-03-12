Kylie Jenner reduces the price of her Beverly Hills mansion

Conspiracy theories are circulating on social media regarding the true extent of Kylie Jenner’s wealth, especially as she has been trying to sell her Beverly Hills mansion since 2022. A viral TikTok video by user @michelletok suggests that Jenner may be living beyond her means with multiple properties and a private jet. The video questions Jenner’s new business ventures and suggests that she needs money to maintain her lifestyle. Jenner and her ex Travis Scott have been struggling to sell their mansion, originally listed for $21.9 million but now reduced to $17.9 million. Real estate tycoon Barbara Corcoran advised them to be more realistic with their asking price due to the current luxury market in LA. Despite rumors, Jenner still had a $13 million mortgage on her main residence in Holmby Hills as of 2020.

Read more