Kylie Jenner accused of ‘copying’ rival Kylie Minogue for reality star’s product launch after pair’s heated court battle

Kylie Jenner and Kylie Minogue have been in a rivalry since 2017, when Jenner attempted to trademark her first name. Most recently, Jenner released a perfume called Cosmic, which is also a song by Minogue. Fans have criticized Jenner for not having original ideas and trying to copy Minogue. Jenner’s new vodka drink advertisement has also been met with criticism from followers who believe her latest business ventures are a “flop.” Minogue fans have accused Jenner of trying to overshadow Minogue with her product releases, leading to more tension between the two.

Read more