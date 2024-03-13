Kyle Richards posts photo with Kathy Hilton amid Mauricio Umansky, Rick Hilton drama

Kyle Richards and her sister Kathy Hilton appear to be on good terms despite recent drama involving Kathy’s husband, Rick Hilton. This comes after Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, shared details of his fallout with Rick on his show. Kyle posted photos with Kathy at a pre-Oscars event and while she didn’t wish Kathy a happy birthday, she reposted a fan’s message for her. Despite Umansky’s comments causing a rift in the family, he has stated that they have worked through their issues. Paris Hilton, Kathy’s daughter, has criticized Umansky for bringing up their past beef. Although the drama has resurfaced, it seems that the family is trying to move past it.

Read more