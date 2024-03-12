Kyle Richards admits she was ‘curious’ about kissing a woman before locking lips with Morgan Wade in music video

In a teaser clip for part three of the Season 13 “Real Housewives Beverly Hills” reunion, Kyle Richards admitted she was “curious” about kissing a woman before agreeing to do so for country singer Morgan Wade’s music video. Despite the video being released in August 2023, Richards insisted it was filmed before her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. She said yes to starring in the music video after Wade agreed to perform at a mental health awareness event in honor of her late friend. Richards and Wade have fueled romance rumors with their close friendship and intimate trips together. Richards clarified that they are just very close friends as they continue to spend time together. Part three of the “RHOBH” reunion will air on Bravo.

