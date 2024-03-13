Kristi Noem endorses Texas dental practice in ‘bizarre’ infomercial 

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has surprised some by appearing in a testimonial for a cosmetic dentistry firm in Texas, where she had a dental procedure done following a biking accident. In the nearly 5-minute video, she praised the dentists at Smile Texas for their work in fixing her smile. Some social media users found it unusual for a sitting governor to promote a cosmetic dental procedure. It is unclear if Noem was paid for the testimonial, and there has been no response from her office or Smile Texas. Despite the criticism, Noem’s appearance comes as she is being considered as a potential running mate by former President Donald Trump.

