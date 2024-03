OG Anunoby returned to the New York Knicks lineup following elbow surgery and was pleased with his decision to undergo the procedure. He had a strong performance in his first game back and is optimistic about his recovery. His teammate, Precious Achiuwa, also had a good game off the bench after starting in Anunoby’s absence. The Knicks are now embarking on a crucial road trip, with several key games ahead.

