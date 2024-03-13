Knicks’ Josh Hart settles for 19 rebounds in latest triple-double

Josh Hart fell just 54 seconds short of playing over 40 minutes for a 10th consecutive game due to being removed in a blowout win against the Sixers. Despite this, he still recorded a triple-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. Head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Hart for his efforts, and the crowd gave him a rousing ovation when he was taken out of the game. Thibodeau also joked that holding three straight opponents under 80 points was an “obviously a Brunson” effort, referencing Rick Brunson, Jalen Brunson’s father. Thibodeau provided an update on Julius Randle’s injury, stating that he is still waiting for medical clearance to resume full contact. All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey returned for the Sixers after missing four games with a concussion, while several other key players remained out injured for Philadelphia.

