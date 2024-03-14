Kim Kardashian casually reveals secret injury and shares rehab routine – but fans think damage looks ‘so much worse’

Kim Kardashian recently shared a video revealing that she is battling a shoulder injury and has torn her shoulder, necessitating rehab exercises. In the video, she showed the items she carries in her bag, including basic items and beauty products. She also promoted her own lip color and lip liner from her brand SKKN. Fans noticed that two of her fingers were wrapped in bandages, which she has been wearing for a few weeks. Despite the new information, Kim did not provide details about what caused her shoulder injury or the injury to her fingers. Fans joked about her injuries in the comments section, with many expressing curiosity and concern about what happened to her fingers. The star was recently seen at the Balenciaga runway show for Paris Fashion Week with bandaged fingers, further raising questions about her injuries.

Read more