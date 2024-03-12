Kendall Jenner mocked for odd look on Oscars night as fans claim star’s outfit ‘looks like bloomers from the 1900s’

Kendall Jenner’s recent outfit choices have sparked discussions among Kardashian fans, with many sharing brutal opinions online. At a recent photoshoot with fashion brand Margiela, Kendall wore a black bodysuit with sheer tights and a plunging neckline, which fans compared to old-fashioned bloomers. Fans also speculated about possible plastic surgery after noticing changes in her appearance in photos from Paris Fashion Week and a vacation with friends. Some fans accused Kendall of altering her body shape through surgery, pointing out what they believed to be editing in her photos. The scrutiny of Kendall’s outfit choices and appearance continues to generate debate among fans.

Read more