Kemp hints he voted for Trump as poll shows tight Ga. race with Biden

In a new poll, former President Donald Trump has a slight lead over President Biden in the battleground state of Georgia, eight months ahead of their expected rematch. Trump leads Biden 46% to 42%, with undecided voters also leaning towards Trump. When third-party candidates are included, Trump’s lead grows further. Trump’s supporters are motivated by concerns about the economy and immigration, while Biden’s supporters are driven by a dislike for Trump. Georgia, traditionally a red state, has become increasingly competitive, with Biden winning in 2020. Trump’s relationship with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has been strained. Kemp hinted that he voted for Trump in Georgia’s GOP primary. Trump is already the de facto nominee for the Republican Party with the majority of delegates needed to clinch the nomination. In national head-to-head matchup polling, Trump has a slight lead over Biden.

