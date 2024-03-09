Kellogg’s fans rejoice to see cereal being sold at all-time low after CEO’s controversial comments sparked brand boycott

After Kellogg’s CEO suggested that people should consider eating cereal for dinner due to its affordability, customers were pleasantly surprised to find the brand offering its products at an unexpectedly low price of 99 cents. This move comes after CEO Gary Pilnick’s comments sparked backlash online, with many criticizing the company for its perceived lack of understanding of food expenses. A TikTok video showcasing the low-priced cereal went viral, with viewers expressing their thoughts on the brand’s pricing strategy. The conversation has turned into a viral uproar about class, as customers react to the CEO’s controversial suggestion. The U.S. Sun has reached out to Kellogg for comment on the situation.

Read more