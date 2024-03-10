Kate Middleton breaks her silence with new photo with kids

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Wales, recently broke her silence following months away from the public eye after undergoing abdominal surgery. Amid conspiracy theories about her whereabouts, Middleton shared an unseen family photo on Mother’s Day in the U.K. The photo featured Middleton smiling alongside her children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. In an Instagram caption, Middleton expressed gratitude for the kind wishes and support she has received during her recovery, and wished everyone a happy Mother’s Day.

