Justin Fields trade market evaporates as Vikings sign Sam Darnold

There seems to be a lack of interest in Justin Fields among NFL teams as no team wants him as their starting quarterback. The Vikings signing Sam Darnold has limited the Bears’ trade options for Fields. Several teams have addressed their quarterback needs, leaving the Broncos as the only team with a glaring hole. Options for the Bronco’s quarterback position include potentially bidding for Jets backup Zach Wilson. Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles faces difficulties finding value for Fields in a trade. It is possible that the Bears may retain Fields into training camp to see if any team may realize the need for a quarterback or if any injuries arise.

