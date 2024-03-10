‘Just insane’… Jurgen Klopp absolutely blown away by one Liverpool player

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised the quality of Mohamed Salah after a 1-1 home draw with Manchester City. Despite missing key players, Klopp was pleased with the result and highlighted Salah’s impact off the bench. Klopp described Salah’s quality as “insane” and expressed hope that Salah would build momentum after his appearance. The draw keeps Liverpool in the title race, showcasing Klopp’s managerial brilliance. Salah’s limited appearances in 2024 due to injury and the Africa Cup of Nations have not dampened his performance, and Liverpool will be looking to get him up to speed for the rest of the season.

