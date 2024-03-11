‘Just hang up!’ bank user warns after $1,340 drained from account in bizarre call – it started with an Amazon buy

Yvonne St. Clair of Pendleton, Indiana, fell victim to a banking scam and lost $1,340 after calling a fake customer service number for her Chime banking app. The scammer tricked her into giving remote access to her phone, ultimately resulting in the loss of her money. St. Clair warns others to be cautious of similar scams and advises to hang up if something sounds suspicious. Despite the ordeal, she was able to recover her money after informing Chime about the scam. Chime reassured customers that information security is a top priority and they work hard to protect their money and data.

