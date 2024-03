Liverpool’s starting XI for their Europa League match against Sparta Prague includes Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Quansah, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez, and Diaz. Klopp is still missing key players like Alisson, with Salah and Szoboszlai starting on the bench. Liverpool has eased through the group stage and now face a knockout clash in Prague. Klopp returns to Europa League action with a strong lineup, hoping to secure a win in the Czech capital.

