Jurgen Klopp confronts referee after 98th minute season-defining VAR call saves Man City at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left fuming after his team was denied a late penalty against Manchester City in a 1-1 draw. Referee Michael Oliver waved play on despite a clear collision between Jeremy Doku and Alexis Mac Allister in the box, with replays showing Doku kicking Mac Allister in the chest. Klopp confronted Oliver after the game, questioning the controversial call. The VAR team also refused to intervene. The incident is still developing, and The Sun is covering the story as it unfolds. For more sports news and updates, follow The Sun on Facebook and Twitter.

Read more