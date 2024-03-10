Julianne Hough wears just a towel as she relaxes under the sun at $2m mansion while preparing to host Oscars red carpet

Julianne Hough is gearing up to co-host the Oscars Red Carpet show, giving fans a glimpse of her pre-show preparations on Instagram. The actress and dancer shared intimate moments relaxing at home, sunbathing in a towel and previewing the red carpet set. Hough, known for her fit figure, also shared her secret to staying in shape, emphasizing the importance of movement and energetic health. The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will showcase top contenders such as Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Barbie, with predictions pointing towards a big night for Oppenheimer and potential wins for Emma Stone and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. The Oscars will air on ABC on Sunday, March 10th, at 7 p.m. ET.

Read more