Judge to hear arguments on whether to dismiss Trump’s classified documents prosecution – NBC New York

Former President Donald Trump is facing a legal battle over classified documents that he took with him when he left the White House. His attorneys argue that he was entitled to keep the records as personal property, while prosecutors say they are presidential records and should have been handed over. A federal judge will hear arguments to determine whether the case should proceed or be dismissed. Trump’s legal team also claims that the statute forming the charges is unconstitutional when applied to a former president. Trump faces 40 felony counts in Florida for retaining classified documents and obstructing government demands to return them. The outcome of the hearing will determine the future of the case as Trump continues to face legal challenges in multiple cases while vying for a return to the White House.

