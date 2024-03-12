José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen says aid ship is headed to Gaza – NBC New York

Aid ships loaded with food are sailing to Gaza to help alleviate the starvation crisis caused by the Israel-Hamas war. The ships are part of efforts by various organizations, including World Central Kitchen and Open Arms, to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. The war, which has killed thousands and displaced many, has led to a severe food shortage in the region. The international community is working to support efforts to deliver aid, including plans for a sea bridge and airdrops. Despite challenges and ongoing hostilities, organizations are determined to deliver much-needed food to the people of Gaza.

