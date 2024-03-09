John Wick 4 Editors Watched Film After Every Cut

The editors of John Wick 4 meticulously reviewed the complete film after every single cut. Initially, they faced a challenge with maintaining continuity and consistency throughout the movie. They worked tirelessly to ensure that each scene seamlessly flowed into the next, creating a cohesive and engaging viewing experience for the audience. By paying close attention to details such as lighting, sound, and special effects, the editors were able to enhance the overall impact of the film. Their dedication to perfection shines through in the final product, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats from start to finish.