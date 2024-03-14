John Galliano still can’t explain his 2011 antisemitic rant

John Galliano, a once prominent fashion designer, fell from grace in 2011 after making racist and antisemitic remarks in a video. He was blacklisted, but has since made a gradual return to the fashion world. A new documentary called “High & Low: John Galliano” explores his exile and comeback, delving into his troubled upbringing and struggles with addiction. Galliano’s past controversies and attempts at redemption are examined in the film, offering a complex portrait of a designer trying to rebuild his reputation. Despite the challenges, Galliano remains a polarizing figure in the fashion industry.

