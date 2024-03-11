John Cena strips down on Oscars stage to announce winner of best costume design

It’s Oscar Sunday! The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will start an hour earlier this year at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Following the Oscars, there will be a new episode of “Abbott Elementary.” After the awards, don’t miss “On the Red Carpet: After the Awards” for a glimpse into the star-studded parties of the night. On Monday, join “Live With Kelly and Mark: After the Oscars” for America’s best after party live from the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 9 a.m. 2023-02-26

