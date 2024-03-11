John Cena shocks Oscars 2024 by presenting award sans clothes

At the 2024 Oscars, John Cena made a daring appearance by stepping out on stage in his birthday suit while presenting the award for best costume design. Originally planned as a homage to the 1974 Oscar streaker, Cena backed out last minute due to feeling uncomfortable with the idea. Despite his hesitation, Cena eventually presented the award while covered with a modesty garment and later clothed in a golden toga. The audience cheered for him as he quipped about the importance of costumes before successfully presenting the award to the 2023 film “Poor Things.”

