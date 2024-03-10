Joe Biden was ‘normal’ in 2020. Now? A total disaster on the border and everything else

In the 2020 election, Joe Biden won based on his normality and conventional nature compared to the unconventional and chaotic governance of Donald Trump. However, Biden’s presidency has been marred by mishandling of situations such as Afghanistan and the border, leading to a decrease in his approval ratings. Additionally, concerns have been raised about Biden’s physical and mental capabilities, with many questioning if he is fit to serve a full term as president. This shift away from normality has made it challenging for Democrats to rely on him as a safe and default candidate for the next election, especially when faced with the unpredictable and unconventional nature of Trump.

