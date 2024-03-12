Jimmy Kimmel wife said no to Trump message at Oscars 2024

During the 2024 Oscars, host Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Donald Trump, which Trump responded to on social media. Kimmel’s wife, who is a producer on the show, tried to stop him from reading Trump’s post, but he went ahead with it. Kimmel also made jokes about other celebrities during the show, and ABC producers also tried to stop him from making the Trump joke, but he did it anyway. Despite the controversy, Kimmel’s decision to include Trump in his monologue added an unexpected twist to the Oscars broadcast.

