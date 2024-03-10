Jimmy Kimmel hosts 4th stint hosting Oscars: Kimmel goes full out ‘Barbie’ in opening monologue, watch the full monologue

Jimmy Kimmel, a staple of late-night television since 2003, hosted the 96th Oscars for the fourth time. Leading up to the Oscars, he had skits with the Barbie cast, including nominees Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera. Kimmel started his monologue by acknowledging the challenges faced by Hollywood in 2023 but praised the year’s great movies. He continued the Barbie theme in his monologue and called out the Academy voters for snubbing Director Greta Gerwig. Kimmel also complimented Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and made nods to other stars at the awards. The 96th Academy Awards were followed by an all-new episode of “Abbott Elementary” and parties featuring the most star-studded guests.

Read more