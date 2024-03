The New York Jets made a late splash on the first day of NFL free agency by signing left guard John Simpson to a two-year, $18 million contract. The 26-year-old started all 19 games for the Ravens last season and will provide much-needed help on the offensive line for the Jets. This signing gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers a new protector and adds depth to the team’s line. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.

