Jesse Plemons fans ask ‘where’s the rest of him?’ as actor shocks with massive weight loss in jarring Oscars appearance

Fans of actor Jesse Plemons have expressed concern for his health after he attended the 2024 Oscars looking noticeably slimmer. Plemons, who attended the event with his wife Kirsten Dunst, appeared to have undergone a total body transformation, with fans speculating that he may have used a drug called Ozempic for weight loss. Despite the concerns about his health, fans also praised the couple for looking stunning on the red carpet and shared their admiration for their relationship and family life. Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have been together since 2016 and tied the knot in Jamaica in July 2022, and have welcomed two children together.

