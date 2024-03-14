Jenna Jameson flaunts new full-body photos in crop top and jeans after star’s major weight-loss transformation

Former adult entertainer Jenna Jameson recently opened up about her mental health and drastic body transformation in a new social media post. The 49-year-old shared a side-by-side photo on Instagram showing her before and after weight loss, highlighting her significant physical changes. Jenna credits her keto diet for helping her slim down, after gaining 20 lbs in 2020. She began her fitness journey after giving birth to her youngest child in 2018 and has been documenting her progress on social media. Jenna’s transformation not only reflects her physical changes but also her improved mental well-being. She emphasizes the importance of feeling loved and needed in achieving true happiness.

