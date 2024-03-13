Jenna Bush Hager Admits On ‘Today’ She Used To Show George W. Bush ‘SNL’ Skits Mocking Him: “He Thought It Was Hilarious”

Jenna Bush Hager shared a fun insight into her relationship with her father, former President George W. Bush, revealing that she used to show him clips of Saturday Night Live making fun of him during his presidency. Despite this, Bush took it in stride and even found it hilarious. She also mentioned a funny encounter where comedian Will Ferrell, known for his impersonation of Bush, had to clarify that certain phrases were made up for comedic purposes. Bush Hager emphasized the importance of being able to laugh at oneself, especially when in a position of power like the President. The story showcases a lighter side of the Bush family and their ability to handle humor and criticism with grace.

Read more